Abe memoir is instant bestseller; publisher triples print run

TOKYO -- The just-published memoir of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is a treasure trove of diplomatic anecdotes. From a colorful car ride with former U.S. President Donald Trump to psychological chess with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the late leader offers unique insights into the world of diplomacy.

Sales have exceeded the expectations of publisher Chuokoron-Shinsha. In the first two days after "Abe Shinzo Kaikoroku" was released on Wednesday, the company twice ordered additional printings.