Shinzo Abe

Abe memoir is instant bestseller; publisher triples print run

Former Japanese leader shares observations on Trump, Xi and Modi

Then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, former U.S. President Donald Trump and their respective first ladies stroll through Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in April 2018. (Photo by Akira Kodaka)
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- The just-published memoir of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is a treasure trove of diplomatic anecdotes. From a colorful car ride with former U.S. President Donald Trump to psychological chess with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the late leader offers unique insights into the world of diplomacy.

Sales have exceeded the expectations of publisher Chuokoron-Shinsha. In the first two days after "Abe Shinzo Kaikoroku" was released on Wednesday, the company twice ordered additional printings.

