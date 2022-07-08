In pictures: Shinzo Abe, the scene of his assassination

TOKYO -- At about 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Shinzo Abe, who twice served Japan as prime minister, was shot on a street in the western city of Nara while stumping for Sunday's upper house election. He was helicoptered to a hospital where he died at about 5:03 p.m.

He was 67.

Nikkei has reproduced the scene of the attack with a 3D movie. In addition, using videos posted on social media, we analyzed the circumstances of the assassination.

The site of the assassination is near a roundabout north of the Yamato-Saidaiji railway station, which has connections to Osaka, Kyoto and to other Nara Prefecture destinations. Commercial establishments and office buildings surround the station.

Abe was standing on a low podium when he was shot. He had begun addressing a small gathering of listeners. Officials from his Liberal Democratic Party and officers from the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department were also on hand.

Nikkei obtained a video capturing the moment the shots were fired. It was taken by an eyewitness who was near a building to Abe's right. A few minutes after Abe started speaking, along with the LDP candidate from the area, a loud sound rang out and white smoke appeared. The distance between Abe and the suspected shooter was several meters, and most people in the gathering appeared not to have noticed the suspect.

Two shots could be heard. Abe fell, and an uproar ensued.

How did the suspect, identified by police as Tetsuya Yamagami, approach the former prime minister who was still serving as a lower house member? Other videos posted on social media show Yamagami was standing near a bus stop behind Abe. When Abe began speaking, Yamagami silently moved toward him, then opened fire. Seconds later, officers tackled Yamagami and escorted him to a street near the bus stop.

Shinzo Abe is attended to after falling to the ground. He was shot from behind while delivering a campaign speech in the western city of Nara on July 8. © Kyodo

This aerial view shows the wider location of where Shinzo Abe was shot. (Photo by Yoshiyuki Tamai)

In this photo of Shinzo Abe speaking at the rally, the suspected shooter, Tetsuya Yamagami, is the man in the polo shirt and cargo pants, second from right. © Kyodo

Tetsuya Yamagami, Abe's suspected assassin, has his eyes closed after being tackled by police officers. © Kyodo

An emergency team pushes a stretcher believed to be bearing Shinzo Abe at Nara Medical University Hospital, in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture. © Kyodo

This is Nara Medical University Hospital, where Shinzo Abe was taken after being shot. © Kyodo

Investigators work at the scene where Shinzo Abe was shot. (Photo by Kosaku Mimura)

Police officers and investigators prepare to enter the home of suspect Tetsuya Yamagami. (Photo by Atsushi Ooka)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters in Tokyo, telling them he was "truly sorry" and had "no words" to express his feelings about Abe's death. (Photo by Suzu Takahashi)