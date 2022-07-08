In pictures: Shinzo Abe, the scene of his assassination

TOKYO -- At about 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Shinzo Abe, who twice served Japan as prime minister, was shot on a street in the western city of Nara while stumping for Sunday's upper house election. He was helicoptered to a hospital where he died at about 5:03 p.m.
He was 67.
Nikkei has reproduced the scene of the attack with a 3D movie. In addition, using videos posted on social media, we analyzed the circumstances of the assassination.
The site of the assassination is near a roundabout north of the Yamato-Saidaiji railway station, which has connections to Osaka, Kyoto and to other Nara Prefecture destinations. Commercial establishments and office buildings surround the station.
Abe was standing on a low podium when he was shot. He had begun addressing a small gathering of listeners. Officials from his Liberal Democratic Party and officers from the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department were also on hand.
Nikkei obtained a video capturing the moment the shots were fired. It was taken by an eyewitness who was near a building to Abe's right. A few minutes after Abe started speaking, along with the LDP candidate from the area, a loud sound rang out and white smoke appeared. The distance between Abe and the suspected shooter was several meters, and most people in the gathering appeared not to have noticed the suspect.
Two shots could be heard. Abe fell, and an uproar ensued.
How did the suspect, identified by police as Tetsuya Yamagami, approach the former prime minister who was still serving as a lower house member? Other videos posted on social media show Yamagami was standing near a bus stop behind Abe. When Abe began speaking, Yamagami silently moved toward him, then opened fire. Seconds later, officers tackled Yamagami and escorted him to a street near the bus stop.