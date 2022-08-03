Japan LDP members face pressure over Unification Church ties

TOKYO -- With former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's suspected killer citing his grudge against the Unification Church as the motive, ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers have suddenly found themselves scrambling to explain their ties to the controversial organization.

LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday said he looked into whether representatives from the Unification Church had been invited to party meetings, or whether the group and its organs were listed as an affiliate of the LDP.