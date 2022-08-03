ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Shinzo Abe

Japan LDP members face pressure over Unification Church ties

Abe's death spurs push for transparency on little-known affiliations

Japan's Diet building. Some opposition lawmakers are calling for restrictions on politicians' involvement with organizations like the Unification Church.
KOSUKE TAKEUCHI, RINTARO TOBITA and SUSUMU KURONUMA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- With former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's suspected killer citing his grudge against the Unification Church as the motive, ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers have suddenly found themselves scrambling to explain their ties to the controversial organization. 

LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday said he looked into whether representatives from the Unification Church had been invited to party meetings, or whether the group and its organs were listed as an affiliate of the LDP.

