Shinzo Abe

Transcript: Unification Church news conference on Abe shooting

Religious group's Japan leader speaks on suspect, church practices and donations

Tomihiro Tanaka, president of the Japanese branch of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, widely known as the Unification Church, held a news conference on July 11
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Tomihiro Tanaka, president of the Japanese branch of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, widely known as the Unification Church, held a news conference on July 11 to discuss Tetsuya Yamagami, who allegedly shot former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Yamagami reportedly said he was motivated by a grudge against a particular religious organization. Tanaka acknowledged that Yamagami's mother was a member of the organization but denied any serious connection to Abe or the Liberal Democratic Party.

