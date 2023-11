SINGAPORE -- Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday said he intends to pass the reins to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong by next year, bringing more clarity to the city-state's long-delayed process of political succession.

After the handover, Wong would lead the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) into the next general election, due by November 2025. Lee added that "if all goes well," the succession will happen by Nov. 21 next year, the 70th anniversary of the PAP's founding.