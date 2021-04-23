Singapore PM picks Lawrence Wong to take ex-heir Heng's portfolio

SINGAPORE -- Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday announced a cabinet reshuffle that will put hitherto Education Minister Lawrence Wong in charge of finance, taking over from Heng Swee Keat, who earlier this month announced a shock decision to step aside as leader-in-waiting.

Wong, 48, has also been assisting Heng as second minister for finance since 2016. "He has the experience, and is a natural fit for the job," Lee said.

What remains unclear, however, is whether Wong's appointment means he is now the next in line to lead Singapore.

This is the second time Lee has changed his ministerial lineup since his ruling People's Action Party won Singapore's general election last year. The reshuffle follows the decision by Heng two weeks ago that the next prime minister should be someone younger.

The outgoing finance minister, who turns 60 this year and remains deputy prime minister, had explained that the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects were likely to drag on, meaning he would be "close to the mid-60s when the crisis is over."

With Heng ruling himself out, a handful of younger politicians have been floated as contenders for the top post -- including Wong, who was named education minister last July. Others include Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, who will switch to minister of education, and Ong Ye Kung, who will move from transport minister to lead the health ministry.

These and other changes are to take effect on May 15, Lee said.

Yet the succession question remains. When Heng emerged as the front-runner to take over for Lee, he had picked Chan to be his deputy.

"The Prime Minister is not giving anything away with his latest cabinet lineup," Eugene Tan, associate professor of law at Singapore Management University, told Nikkei Asia.

"The race to succeed him remains wide open, but time is of the essence," he observed.

Prime Minister Lee had previously said he did not intend to stay in office past age 70, which he will reach next year. But he changed his tune after the last election, saying he would continue to serve until the coronavirus is resolved.

At a news conference attended by Singapore media outlets on Friday, Lee said his new lineup required a "more extensive reshuffle than is usual."

"They have to get to work quickly, because although our COVID-19 situation is stabler now, we are still in the midst of a public health and economic crisis," he said.

"The reshuffle is also an opportunity for them to work together in new capacities, so that they can understand each other better, and strengthen their cohesion as a team," Lee added.

Before Lee, Singapore had two prime ministers since it gained independence in 1965: late founding father Lee Kuan Yew, Lee Hsien Loong's father, and Goh Chok Tong.

Until he took himself out of the running, Heng was considered the leader of the country's "fourth generation" or "4G" politicians, making him the heir apparent. But his health had been the subject of much discussion since he suffered a stroke in 2016, even though he recovered.

Heng's somewhat shaky performance in the election did little to quell speculation about his future.

When campaigning kicked off at the end of last June, he delivered an uneven speech to his new East Coast electoral district, repeatedly declaring that the PAP had an "East Coast plan" without giving any details. The address drew puzzled reactions online.

Heng's team of candidates then managed only a slim victory, garnering about 53% of the votes, down from the 60.7% his party won in the previous election.