Singapore President-elect Tharman shifts PM Lee's succession into gear

SINGAPORE -- The transition of political power in Singapore is geared to favor the ruling People's Action Party, analysts say, now that "the highest office in the land" is to be filled by a high-profile former member of the group that has governed the country since its independence in 1965.

This week, former Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, will be sworn in as Singapore's ninth president. His electoral landslide on Sept. 1 was set to reduce potential risks associated with an impending shift in government leadership, observers say, with the former PAP official seen as likely to prop up the incumbent regime.