ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Singapore President-elect Tharman shifts PM Lee's succession into gear

Ex-deputy PM can be expected to benefit ruling party's 'political theater'

Tharman Shanmugaratnam gestures to supporters after presidential election polling concluded in Singapore on Sept 1. An expert says Tharman's victory does not equal voter satisfaction with the long-ruling party.   © Reuters
DYLAN LOH and TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writers | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- The transition of political power in Singapore is geared to favor the ruling People's Action Party, analysts say, now that "the highest office in the land" is to be filled by a high-profile former member of the group that has governed the country since its independence in 1965.

This week, former Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, will be sworn in as Singapore's ninth president. His electoral landslide on Sept. 1 was set to reduce potential risks associated with an impending shift in government leadership, observers say, with the former PAP official seen as likely to prop up the incumbent regime.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more