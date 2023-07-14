Singapore anti-corruption body probes minister, property tycoon

SINGAPORE -- A cabinet minister and the head of a listed company in Singapore are part of investigations by the city-state's anti-corruption agency in a high-profile graft probe that has rocked the ruling People's Action Party (PAP).

On Friday, Singapore Exchange-listed Hotel Properties said Managing Director Ong Beng Seng had been requested by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) to provide information "in relation to his interactions with Minister S Iswaran," adding that Ong had been given a notice of arrest and posted bail of 100,000 Singapore dollars ($75,000).