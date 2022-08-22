Singapore declines to follow Taiwan, Thailand on LGBT+ rights

SINGAPORE -- Singapore is casting itself as a more open society with a decision to decriminalize sexual relations between men, but the city-state has also made it clear that it will not be one of the few places in Asia blazing a trail for recognizing marriage outside traditional confines.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong staked out this carefully calibrated position in a speech on Sunday, framing a move to repeal the colonial-era prohibition as "a political accommodation that balances different legitimate views and aspirations among Singaporeans."