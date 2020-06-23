Five things to know as Singapore election race begins in pandemic

SINGAPORE -- The dissolution of Singapore's parliament on Tuesday means the city-state is headed for a general election on July 10.

Analysts expect the ruling People's Action Party to cruise to victory, taking most of the 93 seats up for grabs, in what is likely to be Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's final election as leader.

No party has managed to wrest control from the PAP since Singapore became a sovereign state in 1965. Nevertheless, this election is considered a particularly significant one for the city-state.

Here's what you need to know.

Why is this election considered pivotal?

If the PAP indeed wins again, 68-year-old Prime Minister Lee is expected to hand the reins of power to a successor during the government's next term. The heir apparent is Heng Swee Keat, the deputy prime minister and finance minister, who has filled in for Lee as acting prime minister in the past.

The coming election is thus seen as a test for Heng, 59, and a cast of younger politicians known as the "4G" or fourth generation. The first generation, of course, was led by Lee Kuan Yew -- Lee Hsien Loong's father and the city-state's first prime minister -- who died in 2015.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong celebrates with supporters after the 2015 general election. © Reuters

The PAP's performance will be seen as an indication of the public's confidence in Heng and the rest of the 4G team as the city-state faces serious economic headaches.

Gross domestic product is projected to shrink by 4% to 7% this year, the worst in history due to the coronavirus. But Singapore's open economy is threatened by other factors too, including trade tensions and spreading protectionism. Still another concern is the weight of rising health care costs -- stemming from an aging society -- on public finances.

Singapore is on the verge of a leadership transition just as all these issues are straining its famed economic model.

"The challenge is for Mr. Heng's 4G team to secure a strong mandate from Singaporeans and to build a strong and cohesive team of lieutenants, which his predecessors had," said Eugene Tan, associate professor of law at Singapore Management University.

How will the coronavirus affect election procedures?

This will be Singapore's first election in the middle of a global public health crisis. So it will not be business as usual.

While the government has removed the bulk of its precautionary restrictions, large gatherings are still banned. This will preclude the large opposition rallies held in the past, when thousands of supporters converged on grassy fields, potentially putting these parties at a disadvantage.

To prepare for voting amid the pandemic, the government passed legislation allowing citizens who are quarantined in hospitals or hotels to vote outside their assigned districts -- and if necessary without leaving their quarters. Potential candidates, who by law must file their nomination papers in person, are authorized to have a representative file on their behalf.

Politicians have already turned to social media and online videos to generate a buzz. And as the campaign shifts online, the government earlier this month set a rule that paid election advertisements must state who funded them.

Other measures include increasing the number of polling stations to 1,100 from 880, to reduce density, along with a plan to encourage citizens to vote during allotted two-hour periods. Voters will be asked to put on disposable gloves when casting ballots.

Voting is compulsory for Singaporeans aged 21 or older, and 2.65 million people are eligible.

Who are the politicians to watch?

Political observers will be closely eyeing how Finance Minister Heng performs in his constituency, as a gauge of his support with the general public. Prime Minister Lee has enjoyed strong backing in his own ward.

In the opposition camp, the spotlight will be on veteran politician Tan Cheng Bock and his new Progress Singapore Party.

Progress Singapore Party members, led by Tan Cheng Bock in the center, pose after announcing the party's launch in July 2019. © Reuters

Tan was a former PAP politician who retired but returned to the fray with a presidential run in 2011. In the city-state, the presidency is considered a non-partisan, unifying role. He narrowly lost to Tony Tan, another PAP veteran.

This time, Tan Cheng Bock has the backing of Lee Hsien Yang, the prime minister's estranged younger brother, who has yet to make peace with his sibling over the fate of their deceased father's home. Their dispute ignited a public debate over whether the residence should be torn down or preserved for its historical value.

How do the parties differ on policy?

The PAP has traditionally avoided aligning itself with "liberal" or "conservative" ideology. Experts typically describe the ruling party's approach as one anchored in pragmatism -- choosing policies based on perceived practicality and effectiveness.

The Workers' Party, currently the only opposition party with representation in the PAP-dominated parliament, has in the past recommended left-leaning policies like a national minimum wage to help less-fortunate Singaporeans escape poverty.

The PAP has rejected such calls, preferring a 'progressive wage model,' whereby pay in specific sectors rises as workers acquire skills through training, allowing them to increase their productivity.

The Progress Singapore Party, meanwhile, has kept its cards close to its chest. It previously opposed a plan to raise the Goods and Services Tax, and argued that infrastructure projects in the pipeline -- like the expansion of the city-state's airport -- should not be funded by tax increases. But it has yet to release its full election manifesto.

Will the election's outcome affect Singapore's foreign policy?

If the election plays out as expected and the PAP continues its reign, a sea change in Singaporean foreign policy appears unlikely.

The city-state seldom makes drastic changes on this front, as the government's priority is to position the country as a reliable, stable partner. This is unlikely to change if Finance Minister Heng takes over.

Politics watchers believe Singapore will continue to tread a fine line in its relationships with major powers like the U.S. and China, not wanting to choose one over the other as their rivalry intensifies.

"We'll have to adopt a more balanced position, and nothing will fundamentally change," said Alan Chong, associate professor at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University.

In fact, Chong said, this merely amounts to a "retreat" back to Lee Kuan Yew's "default position in terms of equidistant foreign policy."

Singapore's desire to maintain its competitiveness as a regional financial hub also means it can be expected to remain welcoming to foreign investors.

Additional reporting by Kentaro Iwamoto.