Singapore PM's brother Lee Hsien Yang will not stand for election

SINGAPORE -- Lee Hsien Yang, the estranged younger brother of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, will not stand as an opposition candidate in the July 10 general election.

As politicians made their way to file their candidacy papers on Tuesday, local media reported that the younger Lee was seen near one of the nomination centers. But later in the day he posted on Facebook that he had chosen not to run for office because he believes "Singapore does not need another Lee."

In the same post, he wrote that "the current government has failed its people."

Lee Hsien Yang had caused a major stir last Wednesday when he was announced as an official member of the PSP, an opposition group formed last year by Tan Cheng Bock -- a veteran of the ruling People's Action Party.

The revelation came the morning after the prime minister announced the dissolution of parliament, sparking speculation of a Lee vs. Lee election.

Nevertheless, many politics watchers expected the younger Lee to remain on the sidelines. He is now set to play a supporting role for the PSP, as it looks to chip away at the PAP's dominance in an election that will decide how the city-state handles the coronavirus crisis and other pressing challenges. All 93 possible seats are being contested.

"Lee Hsien Yang not contesting is not a surprise," Eugene Tan, associate professor of law at Singapore Management University, told the Nikkei Asian Review on Tuesday. "However, he will still feature prominently on the campaign trail in the next nine days."

The professor suggested that this could help focus the race on policy, instead of a family feud.

"We will see the PAP engaging the PSP on key issues, rather than responding to the younger Lee," he said.

Lee Hsien Yang has already made a mark on the race, raising the PSP's profile by greeting voters and speaking out on social media.

"This election is our opportunity to end the status quo of the supermajority," he wrote on Facebook on Monday. "We can have our voices heard in parliament."

He argued that Singapore has become "a country where we have very little say in how we live" under the PAP government.

The Lees are sons of Singapore's first prime minister, Lee Kuan Yew. The younger brother had avoided politics, instead becoming a military officer and a businessman. His career included a period as CEO of Singapore Telecommunications, Southeast Asia's largest telecom company.

The rift between the siblings can be traced to a dispute over their father's home. The house at 38 Oxley Road, a bungalow near Singapore's prime shopping belt Orchard Road, was the site of early PAP meetings and therefore holds historical value.

But Lee Hsien Yang insists their father wanted the house to be torn down. The fate of the residence has become a subject of parliamentary debate, and their sister, Lee Wei Ling, has taken Lee Hsien Yang's side.

The PSP's Tan stressed on Monday that Lee Hsien Yang did not join the opposition party because of his family issues, but because he believes in its core vision that the government needs more accountability and transparency.

The younger Lee touched on these themes in his Facebook post on Tuesday.

"We need to take action now," he wrote. "Speak up and be heard. Discuss openly the issues facing our country. Read and share independent journalism. Seek transparency and accountability in government."

He also called on the public to "vote fearlessly."

Asked about his brother formally joining the opposition, Prime Minister Lee said on Monday: "This general election is not about me or any family disputes. ... It's about Singapore's future at a grave moment in our history."

Additional reporting by Dylan Loh.