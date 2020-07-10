Singapore election latest: Voting ends; extension disputed

SINGAPORE -- Singaporeans on Friday are choosing their next government in a general election overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic and its dire economic consequences.

Voting is compulsory for citizens aged 21 or older, and some 2.65 million people are eligible. The Nikkei Asian Review will be following the race and results late into the night.

Here are the latest developments (Singapore time):

10:45 p.m. The Progress Singapore Party's leader, Tan Cheng Bock, weighs in on the extension controversy. In a TV appearance, he calls it "highly irregular" and says it "compromised the integrity of the process." At least according to the government's gazette, however, it's within the laws of the land. In a note issued at 6:29 p.m., the Returning Officer made the call based on "powers conferred by section 39(3) of the Parliamentary Elections Act."

10:22 p.m. The Singapore Democratic Party, a smaller opposition group, has protested the extension of the voting hours, calling it "highly irregular." This probably won't be the last we hear about the late decision to allow an extra two hours of voting.

10:00 p.m. The polls have closed, and the counting is about to begin. We can expect the results to roll in over the next few hours. Stay with us.

9:29 p.m. In a statement, the Elections Department says that as of 8 p.m., 2,565,000 voters (96% of registered voters) had cast votes.

8:26 p.m. While we wait, read our regular columnist William Pesek arguing that the Singapore election must offer a new vision for the economy. He writes that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has been slow to remake the city into an innovative power, and that the election should be about how he plans to accelerate the economy's shift upmarket into biotechnology, energy, health care, logistics and software and make it a home for entrepreneurs.

7:09 p.m. Make that another two hours. The Elections Department has extended the voting hours until 10 p.m., from the original 8 p.m., due to lines at some polling stations.

"While the queue situation across most polling stations has improved, a small number continue to see long queues. This extension in hours will allow enough time for all voters to cast their votes," the department said in a statement.

7:00 p.m. Voters have one more hour to cast their ballots. As a coronavirus precaution, election organizers were asking anyone who feels feverish or unwell to vote during this final stretch, to minimize the risk to fellow citizens. Earlier in the day, virus safety measures contributed to long queues at polling stations.

Although the ruling People's Action Party is heavily favored to win, this election has generated several intriguing storylines. All eyes are on the performance of Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in his East Coast constituency, as he is expected to replace Prime Minister Lee sometime in the next term. A record 40 female candidates are on the ballots. And opposition parties are mounting a spirited challenge despite warnings that they risk a "wipeout."

Then there is the question of how Lee Hsien Yang, the prime minister's estranged younger brother, might affect the outcome with his vocal backing of the Progress Singapore Party.