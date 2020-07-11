Singapore's ruling PAP wins supermajority as rivals eye gains

SINGAPORE -- The ruling People's Action Party will form Singapore's next government with a supermajority, after crossing the key threshold in the city-state's general election.

The PAP surged past the 62-seat mark -- out of 93 available -- shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday, local time, as the Elections Department released the results for one constituency after another. This will extend the party's uninterrupted reign well into its sixth decade, though major challenges await, from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its dire economic consequences to a much-anticipated leadership transition.

Most pundits expected a strong PAP majority. But with the counting still in progress -- after a controversial two-hour extension of voting time -- it remains uncertain how many seats the 10 opposition parties will cobble together. Another key question is the breakdown of the popular vote, as the PAP has never won less than 60%.

Early sample counts suggested the opposition Workers' Party was on track for 10 seats, which would be a post-independence record for a non-PAP party.

Some in the opposition were crying foul over the decision to keep polls open until 10 p.m., ostensibly because COVID-19 safeguards slowed down voting. The Singapore Democratic Party, a smaller opposition group, protested the move, calling it "highly irregular." Tan Cheng Bock, leader of the Progress Singapore Party, said it "compromised the integrity of the process."

But in a note issued in the government's gazette when the extension was decided, the Returning Officer said it was based on "powers conferred by section 39(3) of the Parliamentary Elections Act."

Under the island nation's first-past-the-post electoral system, the party that wins the most votes in a given district wins all the seats in the area. Constituencies in this election have anywhere from one to five seats, depending on size and population.

Workers' Party Secretary-General Pritam Singh greets a voter during the campaign. © Getty Images

This time, the PAP campaigned on a platform targeting citizens' concerns about COVID-19, vowing steady stewardship through the most serious crisis in decades. The virus has battered the city-state's trade-reliant economy, leading to projections of a 4% to 7% contraction for 2020 and applying pressure on a ruling party that has traditionally built support by delivering strong growth.

"Potential investors, and others too, are watching our election closely," Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a final pitch to voters on Thursday night. "They will want to know if Singapore still has what it takes to sustain our edge, especially in a crisis." But he also stressed that "one day, the pandemic and the recession will be over."

"When that day comes," Lee said, "we must be ready to resume our journey onward and upward."

Opposition groups, though, accused the PAP of losing focus on fighting the pandemic. Singapore was initially lauded as a model for handling the health crisis, but the government drew criticism for failing to stop explosive outbreaks in crowded dormitories for migrant workers. This is why the country has recorded more than 45,000 coronavirus cases, though the death toll stands at 26.

The PAP's rivals argued that Prime Minister Lee's government should have done better, avoiding the surge in cases and economic shutdown that damaged livelihoods.

Sylvia Lim, chair of the Workers' Party, argued on election eve that the PAP relies on a false notion that an "open and fair society with press freedom will cripple a government's ability to act quickly and firmly."

"COVID-19," she continued, "has shown that this is a false scare tactic. New Zealand, Taiwan, Denmark, Australia, Finland and South Korea have successfully tackled the coronavirus. Many may argue they have done so as well as, if not better than, Singapore."

On the other hand, the PAP stressed it was serious about saving jobs and creating new opportunities, pointing to the more than 90 billion Singapore dollars ($64.6 billion) already earmarked for stimulus measures.

"We may not be able to save every job, but we will help every worker," Lee said on Thursday. "Those who have been affected are already receiving support from the government."

This pitch seems to have worked, with voters once again entrusting power to the party that has run the country since independence in 1965. The PAP government will now have a fresh five-year term. Within that time frame, Prime Minister Lee is expected to retire, making way for Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

Typically, parliament is dissolved for an election before the term expires, as happened this year ahead of the expiry in April 2021. Either way, the PAP ranks with the Workers' Party of North Korea and the Communist Party of China among the world's longest-ruling parties.

"Dominant parties in East Asia like the LDP of Japan, KMT of Taiwan and UMNO of Malaysia had fallen from power" in the past, noted Lam Peng Er, a senior research fellow at Singapore's East Asian Institute. "But not the PAP of Singapore."

Lam went so far as to suggest the PAP might even "outlast" the Communist Party in Beijing.

"Only time will tell."