Singapore plans to screen major investments in 'critical entities'

SINGAPORE -- The Singapore government has proposed a new law to regulate significant investments into sectors deemed critical to the national interest, seeking to boost economic security without also undermining its status as a regional business hub.

Expected to be implemented next year if passed, the Significant Investments Review Bill was introduced to Parliament on Monday, seeking to regulate both local and foreign investments in certain entities. Depending on the investment level, companies would need to either notify or seek approval from the authorities for major changes in ownership or control, among other things. The bill does not yet identify these entities.