Singapore poised for election amid slowing economy

SINGAPORE -- The Singapore government announced on Wednesday the formation of a committee tasked with drawing up boundaries to set electoral wards, sparking talk that the city-state is set for an election soon.

If so, Singapore is heading toward its next election under an economic cloud. The city-state recently downgraded its growth forecast to 0% to 1% for 2019, from 1.5% to 2.5% earlier in the year. The ruling party led by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, son of the late Lee Kuan Yew who was widely recognized as Singapore's founding father, has traditionally built its support on delivering growth for the country.

The Prime Minister's Office released a statement on Wednesday that said: "The [Electoral Boundaries Review] committee has been directed to review the boundaries of the current electoral divisions and to recommend the number and boundaries of group representation constituencies and single member constituencies."

GRCs are served by a team of elected members of parliament who represent the interests of Singaporeans who live within a specific constituency, while SMCs have just one MP serving the ward.

The committee has no predetermined deadline to complete its review and issue a report. In 2015, before the city-state's previous polls were held, Lee assured MPs that there would be enough time for all to read the report before elections were called.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong faces an economic slowdown. (Photo by Kentaro Iwamoto)

"I don't think it is possible to say that we promise a certain minimum period such as six months because it depends very much on the exigencies of the situation and on when elections become necessary," he said then.

In the past, the committee took between two and four months to complete its review and issue its report. The elections in 2015 and 2011 were held under three months after the committee's report was issued.

Opposition parties have criticized the ruling People's Action Party, which has an unbroken hold on power in modern Singapore, of gerrymandering. PAP has consistently rejected such claims.

The GRC system also came under fire from opposition parties that claimed it hindered other groups from fielding the required candidates needed to form a team to contest in an election. Under the GRC system, at least one member in a team of MPs in each constituency must be from an ethnic minority group.

Political parties are expected to start introducing potential candidates to the public in anticipation of the next poll. Political watchers are keenly observing the moves of the city-state's newest party, the Progress Singapore Party, which introduced a number of its members to the public recently.

The party is backed by the prime minister's estranged brother, Lee Hsien Yang, and led by a former PAP MP and candidate in the 2011 presidential elections, Tan Cheng Bock.