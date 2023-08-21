ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Singapore political scandals 'will not delay' succession plan: Lee

PM cites confidence in 'fourth generation' of leaders during national address

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attends the ASEAN Summit in Indonesia during May.   © Reuters
TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- A recent string of political scandals in Singapore "will not delay" the government's plan for succession by the next generation of leaders, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday in his address to the nation.

Lee's speech came about a month after a high-profile graft probe involving a cabinet minister and the resignation of a senior official over an extramarital affair. The scandals, rare in Singapore, raised concerns about plans for Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to succeed Lee as the country's leader.

