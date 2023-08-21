Singapore political scandals 'will not delay' succession plan: Lee

SINGAPORE -- A recent string of political scandals in Singapore "will not delay" the government's plan for succession by the next generation of leaders, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday in his address to the nation.

Lee's speech came about a month after a high-profile graft probe involving a cabinet minister and the resignation of a senior official over an extramarital affair. The scandals, rare in Singapore, raised concerns about plans for Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to succeed Lee as the country's leader.