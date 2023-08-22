ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Singapore presidential election heats up in three-way fight

Former deputy PM, ex-GIC investment head, ex-insurance chief eye September polls

Tan Kin Lian, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Ng Kok Song (Left to Right) are vying for Singapore's presidency with polls set for Sept. 1 (Photos by Tsubasa Suruga)
DYLAN LOH and TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writers | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Singaporeans will head to the polls on Sept. 1 to pick their next president after the final lineup of candidates was confirmed Tuesday amid a string of scandals shaking the city-state's usually staid political scene.

Three contenders for the largely ceremonial post are former Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, a former chief investment officer at the sovereign wealth fund GIC, Ng Kok Song, and a former insurance company head under the national trade union body, Tan Kin Lian.

