Singapore presidential election heats up in three-way fight

SINGAPORE -- Singaporeans will head to the polls on Sept. 1 to pick their next president after the final lineup of candidates was confirmed Tuesday amid a string of scandals shaking the city-state's usually staid political scene.

Three contenders for the largely ceremonial post are former Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, a former chief investment officer at the sovereign wealth fund GIC, Ng Kok Song, and a former insurance company head under the national trade union body, Tan Kin Lian.