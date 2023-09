SINGAPORE -- Polls closed Friday evening in Singapore's first contested presidential election in 12 years, following a closely watched race among three candidates for the largely ceremonial post.

As of 5 p.m., more than 2.3 million Singaporeans, or about 85% of eligible voters, had already cast their ballots, according to the Elections Department. The balloting was carried out at 1,264 polling stations across the city-state, some of which saw long lines form outside in the morning.