SINGAPORE -- Three men hoping to be Singapore's next president have made their final pitches and await the decision of some 2.7 million voters on Friday.

The contenders for the largely ceremonial post are Tharman Shanmugaratnam, a former deputy prime minister; Ng Kok Song, a former chief investment officer at sovereign wealth fund GIC; and Tan Kin Lian, a former insurance company head under the national trade union body NTUC.