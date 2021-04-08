ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Singapore's PM-in-waiting steps aside as future leader

Heng Swee Keat says city-state needs younger person to rebuild after COVID

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, pictured in 2019, has long been considered the likely successor to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.   © Reuters
| Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -- Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said he was stepping aside as the country's designated future leader to let a younger person take over when current premier Lee Hsien Loong retires, according to his letter published in local media on Thursday.

"I would have too short a runway should I become the next prime minister then," Heng said in his letter.

"We need a leader who will not only rebuild Singapore post-COVID-19, but also lead the next phase of our nation-building effort," he added.

He is also set to give up his portfolio as finance minister, local media reported.

He will continue serving as deputy prime minister but will step aside as leader of the ruling People's Action Party's fourth-generation team, a term used to describe the group of ruling party politicians seen as future leaders.

"This unexpected turn of events is a setback for our succession planning. We recognise that Singaporeans will be concerned. We seek your support and understanding, as we choose another leader for the team," the 4G leaders said in a separate letter.

Heng -- who steered the Singapore central bank through the global financial crisis -- has doled out billions of dollars in stimulus to help carry the country through the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But questions were also raised about his health after he suffered a stroke and collapsed during a cabinet meeting in 2016.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more