Singapore's Tharman clinches presidential election

SINGAPORE -- Singapore's former Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam will be the city-state's next president, after winning 70.4% of votes in Friday's election.

Results early Saturday showed the former longtime member and leader of the ruling People's Action Party beating his rivals in a landslide. Ng Kok Song, a former chief investment officer at sovereign wealth fund GIC, won 15.7% of the votes, and Tan Kin Lian, a former insurance company head under the national trade union body NTUC, received 13.9%.