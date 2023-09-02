ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Singapore's Tharman clinches presidential election

Ruling party sees its former senior minister win over 70% of votes

Singapore's President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam greets supporters on Friday. Tharman won in a landslide with 70.4% of votes.   © Reuters
TSUBASA SURUGA and DYLAN LOH, Nikkei staff writers | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Singapore's former Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam will be the city-state's next president, after winning 70.4% of votes in Friday's election.

Results early Saturday showed the former longtime member and leader of the ruling People's Action Party beating his rivals in a landslide. Ng Kok Song, a former chief investment officer at sovereign wealth fund GIC, won 15.7% of the votes, and Tan Kin Lian, a former insurance company head under the national trade union body NTUC, received 13.9%.

