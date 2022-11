SINGAPORE -- Singapore's parliament on Tuesday voted to repeal a controversial law that criminalized consensual sex between men, in a landmark victory for the city-state's LGBTQ community. At the same time, however, the legislature made it clear that it supports defining marriage as being between a man and a woman.

The move, which capped a two-day debate by lawmakers, rolls back legislation stemming from before independence in 1965, when Singapore was under British colonial rule.