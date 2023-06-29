Singapore senior minister's presidential bid signals shift in PAP

SINGAPORE -- Singapore's presidential election, due by September, will mark another step in a generational shift in the country's ruling People's Action Party (PAP), with a popular and experienced cabinet minister leaving politics to run for the nonexecutive role of president.

Currently a senior minister in Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's cabinet, former Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugartnam, 66, announced his candidacy for president earlier this month. He will resign from the PAP, Singapore's governing party since independence, and step down from his posts in government on July 7.