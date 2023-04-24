ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Snap poll looms in Japan after Kishida's LDP wins by-elections

PM thought to be weighing two options for early dissolution of lower house

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is thought to be weighing when to call a lower house election, after his ruling LDP won four of five seats in by-elections over the weekend.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- With Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) winning four of the five seats contested in Diet by-elections on Sunday, there appear to be two views within the ruling party over Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's possible decision to dissolve the lower house soon for a snap election.

The elections were held under favorable conditions for the LDP, such as Kishida's recent visit to Ukraine. One common view in the party envisions Kishida dissolving the lower house following the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May, before the end of the Diet's current session on June 21.

