Politics

South Korea Halloween crush tests Yoon as public demands answers

Experts predict more pressure on president, police after mourning ends

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, center, and his wife Kim Keon-hee arrive to pay tribute to Halloween disaster victims in Seoul on Oct. 31.   © AP
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- The Halloween crowd crush that killed at least 154 people in Seoul over the weekend poses a new test for South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, as the prosecutor-turned-politician faces calls to improve public safety.

South Koreans are mourning the dead while wondering how such a disaster could have happened in the heart of their gleaming capital. Witnesses said there were not enough police or city officials in the streets Saturday night to manage the crowd, believed to have swelled to about 100,000 people.

