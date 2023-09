SEOUL -- South Korea's defense minister on Tuesday disclosed his intent to step down in response to an uproar over the handling of an investigation into the death of a marine.

The minister, Lee Jong-sup, told South Korean broadcaster KBS that he communicated his decision to President Yoon Suk Yeol. Lee cited a desire to avoid a "security vacuum." The opposition flank has sought to impeach Lee, which would force a suspension from his role and a temporary absence of a defense minister.