Politics

South Korea lifts military spending 5% in 2023 budget proposal

First annual plan under Yoon faces tumult in National Assembly

South Korean soldiers work on their self-propelled artillery vehicles during a military exercise in Yangju, South Korea, on May 25.   © Reuters
JUNNOSUKE KOBARA, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- South Korea aims to curb fiscal expansion and lift defense spending under its President Yoon Suk-yeol's first annual budget proposed Tuesday, but turmoil in ruling and opposition parties alike could hinder its speedy passage in the legislature.

The proposed 2023 budget amounts to 639 trillion won ($473 million). The 5.2% rise from the initial 2022 budget is slower than the 8.7% average under former President Moon Jae-in, with Yoon's conservative administration highlighting a focus on fiscal discipline.

