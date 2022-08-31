South Korea lifts military spending 5% in 2023 budget proposal

SEOUL -- South Korea aims to curb fiscal expansion and lift defense spending under its President Yoon Suk-yeol's first annual budget proposed Tuesday, but turmoil in ruling and opposition parties alike could hinder its speedy passage in the legislature.

The proposed 2023 budget amounts to 639 trillion won ($473 million). The 5.2% rise from the initial 2022 budget is slower than the 8.7% average under former President Moon Jae-in, with Yoon's conservative administration highlighting a focus on fiscal discipline.