South Korea marks 75 years since violently crushed uprising

An estimated 30,000 died in Jeju as military governments put security over human rights

Massacre survivors, relatives of victims, and politicians attend a memorial ceremony in Jeju on April 3. (Photo by Junnosuke Kobara)
JUNNOSUKE KOBARA, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

JEJU ISLAND, South Korea -- South Korea on Monday commemorated the 75th anniversary of an uprising against the U.S. military government here that fueled a crackdown that killed an estimated 30,000 people.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo read remarks from President Yoon Suk Yeol at a memorial ceremony in the city of Jeju. "Paying our respects to the innocent April 3 victims and soothing the pain of their families together with the people is the natural duty of a liberal democratic state pursuing freedom and human rights," he said.

