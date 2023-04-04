South Korea marks 75 years since violently crushed uprising

JEJU ISLAND, South Korea -- South Korea on Monday commemorated the 75th anniversary of an uprising against the U.S. military government here that fueled a crackdown that killed an estimated 30,000 people.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo read remarks from President Yoon Suk Yeol at a memorial ceremony in the city of Jeju. "Paying our respects to the innocent April 3 victims and soothing the pain of their families together with the people is the natural duty of a liberal democratic state pursuing freedom and human rights," he said.