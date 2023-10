SEOUL -- South Korea's opposition Democratic Party of Korea has won a district by-election seen as a warm-up for the 2024 general election, in a setback for President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The Democrats' Jin Kyo-hoon, a former deputy police chief, won Wednesday's vote to head Seoul's Gangseo District with a 17-point lead over Kim Tae-woo from Yoon's People Power Party (PPP).