ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

South Korea's Yoon in mudslinging match with opposition leader

Lee Jae-myung indicted in what opposition called 'political investigation'

South Korean President Yoon is locked in mudslinging match with opposition leader Lee Jae-myung with the two leaders trading legal accusations. (Source photos by AP and Reuters) 
YOSUKE ONCHI, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- South Korean prosecutors have indicted opposition leader Lee Jae-myung in connection with an investigation into a contentious city development project he pursued as mayor of Seongnam. In an unusual development, Lee was indicted soon after he became head of the main opposition group, the Democratic Party.

The opposition party denounced the action by prosecutors as an "political investigation" directed by President Yoon Suk-yeol's administration and responded by filing charges against the president related to a scandal involving his wife, Kim Keon-hee.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close