SEOUL -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol used a cordial "Hello, it's been a while" to greet reporters at his office on his return from a recent high-profile overseas trip.

He followed that with an explanation of his activities during a nearly weeklong trip to the U.K., the U.S. and Canada, saying that while abroad he had worked to fulfill South Korea's values of freedom, human rights, peace and the rule of law.