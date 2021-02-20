South Korea's 'island of bureaucrats' emerges as next capital

SEOUL -- When South Korea first began moving the bulk of its central government in 2012 from Seoul to the city of Sejong, 120 km away, the move was resented by members of the bureaucratic elite who felt they were being banished from the capital.

But in the years since then, the country's new "administrative capital" has gradually developed into a place where families can raise children and a potential model for smart-city development.

Located about an hour and a half away from Seoul by high-speed rail and bus, the city in the hills south of Seoul offers a vision of near-future urban life.

Most of South Korea's administrative functions are now packed into the Government Complex, a 73 sq. kilometer area that hosts 44 government bodies, 15 national research organizations and housing for 14,000 public servants. Only a few key bodies are left in Seoul, including the presidential office and the foreign, defense and justice ministries.

Government employees call Sejong an "administrative island," said a manager at one ministry -- a nickname that is partly a tongue-in-cheek reference to the no-frills nature of a city built in pursuit of administrative efficiency.

A decade and a half on from the start of construction in 2007, the first two phases of the plan for the city are complete -- first the administrative relocation and infrastructure, then an expansion of housing supply. Now the project is moving into its third phase: building a smart city.

Sejong is still a work in progress. (Photo by Yosuke Onchi)

The streets of Sejong serve as the testing grounds for a bus rapid-transit system and for autonomous taxis. Also being piloted is an advanced anti-crime system that uses satellite surveillance and a network of 2,500 security cameras. The system, which is powered by artificial intelligence, is also used to regulate traffic.

When a wave of coronavirus infections took hold in South Korea in March of last year, the city offered a smartphone-based service that citizens can use to search for places that sell masks.

When government functions started being relocated out of Seoul nine years ago, it angered public officials who were forced to move three to four hours away. Because cabinet officials often need to answer questions from legislators at the National Assembly, a full day would have to be devoted to work, including the commute.

The state sought to ease the burden on workers through e-government solutions. While senior officials would make their frequent trips to Seoul, their aides can stay home and communicate electronically.

"Online decision-making became commonplace, so it's not a problem if we're not near our bosses," said a young staffer.

Of course, this arrangement does not sit well with some veteran officials. "There are fewer opportunities to provide direct guidance to junior associates," said a section-level manager.

The quality of life has improved dramatically. Previously, many public officials working in Sejong would reluctantly leave their families for extended periods in order to commute from a dwelling in the city. Nowadays, the city is home to a growing number of families with children.

One reasons officials did not move their families to Sejong was the lack of schools. Only five kindergartens existed in the city at one point, but the count has grown to 75. The condominiums provided to bureaucrats have greatly jumped in value, which has apparently made the owners upbeat.

Sejong is a young city where the average age is 36. While South Korea's fertility rate has dropped to a record low of 0.92, according to 2019 statistics, Sejong had a rate of 1.47, making the city the most fertile among local governments. The fertility rate measures the average number of children a woman is expected to bear throughout her life.

In part due to COVID restrictions, there was hardly any barhopping seen in Sejong, a state of affairs that has gotten mixed reviews from citizens.

"It feels lonely at night, like a ghost town," said one resident.

"Because there are no dinner parties, we spend more time together as a family," said another person.

A 20-something staffer described the comforts of living in Sejong through the years.

"At first it was boring, but the city has developed quickly and I don't feel inconvenienced," said the worker.

Sejong is situated in a hilly region about an hour and a half away from Seoul. (Photo by Yosuke Onchi)

The idea of moving ministries out of Seoul gained momentum under President Roh Moo-hyun as a way to avoid excessive concentration of power and development in Seoul. The government looked for a site that could be reached by any South Korean city within two hours.

The plan was originally envisioned as a complete relocation of the capital, but South Korea's Constitutional Court ruled in 2004 that doing so would require revising the constitution. The project was reworked into an administrative capital, and ground was broken on the city in 2007.

But the idea of a full-fledged relocation has been revived under President Moon Jae-in, South Korea's first progressive leader since Roh. Moon is grappling with soaring real estate prices in the Seoul area as the supply of condominiums fails to keep up with the massive demand.

Moon's Democratic Party drew up a proposal late last year to gradually move parliamentary functions to Sejong from the island of Yeouido in Seoul. The party reportedly aims to pass legislation to build a National Assembly building in the new city, and 12.7 billion won ($11.5 million) has been earmarked in the 2021 budget for planning.

Potential sites for the parliamentary building and a future presidential office have been secured, according to an official involved in the Sejong project.