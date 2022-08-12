ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

South Korea's president pardons Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong

Vice chairman of global tech giant latest top executive to receive leniency

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is receiving a pardon from South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. (Photo by Jean Chung)
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- South Korea on Friday announced a presidential pardon for Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, removing a cloud over the country's richest man who was paroled from prison last year after being convicted of bribery.

Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said that Lee was included in a list of pardons along with Lotte Chairman Shin Dong-bin, a Korean-Japanese businessman better known as Akio Shigemitsu in Japan. They take effect on Monday, South Korea's Liberation Day holiday marking the end of Japanese colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close