South Korean justice minister's home raided in corruption probe

Investigation dampens President Moon's hopes for prosecutorial reform

KENTARO OGURA, Nikkei staff writer
Cho Kuk was named South Korea's justice minister to pursue prosecutorial reforms, but instead has been embroiled in scandals involving his family.   © Reuters

SEOUL -- South Korean prosecutors on Monday raided the home of embattled Justice Minister Cho Kuk, who assumed the post two weeks ago following his controversial nomination by President Moon Jae-in.

The raid by prosecutors is the first on the home of a sitting justice minister, who essentially serves as their supervisor, South Korean media report.

Cho faces allegations of improperly securing his daughter's place in a prestigious university, while his wife is accused of forging personal documents. Opposition lawmakers also allege that he lied at a parliamentary hearing and destroyed evidence regarding the scandals.

Moon insisted on appointing Cho despite the allegations, saying no evidence supported the claims of illegal activities. The South Korean president had hoped Cho would carry out reforms to shift some authority from the country's powerful prosecutors to the police, and some allege that the raid is part of an attempt by prosecutors to protect their own standing.

