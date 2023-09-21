ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

South Korean lawmakers vote to arrest opposition leader, oust PM

Conflict between parties reflects fissures over country's direction

Lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party ask leader Lee Jae-myung to stop his hunger strike at his office at the National Assembly in Seoul on Sept. 15, the 16th day of his fast. (Yonhap/pool via EPA/Jiji)
STEVEN BOROWIEC, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- South Korean lawmakers voted on Thursday in favor of a motion that could lead to the arrest of the country's most prominent opposition politician -- who is on hunger strike -- while also passing a separate motion to dismiss the prime minister.

The motion seeking the arrest of Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party and close runner-up in last year's presidential election, over a range of allegations passed with 149 lawmakers voting in favor and 136 voting against it. The motion will lift the immunity from arrest Lee enjoys as a sitting lawmaker.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more