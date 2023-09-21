South Korean lawmakers vote to arrest opposition leader, oust PM

SEOUL -- South Korean lawmakers voted on Thursday in favor of a motion that could lead to the arrest of the country's most prominent opposition politician -- who is on hunger strike -- while also passing a separate motion to dismiss the prime minister.

The motion seeking the arrest of Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party and close runner-up in last year's presidential election, over a range of allegations passed with 149 lawmakers voting in favor and 136 voting against it. The motion will lift the immunity from arrest Lee enjoys as a sitting lawmaker.