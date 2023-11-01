ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

South Korean media accuse Yoon of eroding press freedoms

Government claims to be trying to limit spread of false or misleading reports

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a news conference marking his first 100 days in office in Seoul on Aug. 17, 2022.   © Getty Images
STEVEN BOROWIEC, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- South Korean media outlets say the government is interfering with editorial independence and targeting critics with politicized investigations, moves they connect to a broader campaign to suppress unions and opponents.

The allegations follow raids by prosecutors on the offices of investigative outlet Newstapa and broadcaster JTBC. The search-and-seizure operations, in which prosecution officials confiscated documents and other materials, were connected to a report the two published that accused President Yoon Suk Yeol of involvement in a real estate corruption case.

