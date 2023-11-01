South Korean media accuse Yoon of eroding press freedoms

SEOUL -- South Korean media outlets say the government is interfering with editorial independence and targeting critics with politicized investigations, moves they connect to a broader campaign to suppress unions and opponents.

The allegations follow raids by prosecutors on the offices of investigative outlet Newstapa and broadcaster JTBC. The search-and-seizure operations, in which prosecution officials confiscated documents and other materials, were connected to a report the two published that accused President Yoon Suk Yeol of involvement in a real estate corruption case.