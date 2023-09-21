South Korean politics roiled by votes to oust opposition leader, PM

SEOUL -- Long-simmering tensions in South Korean politics were set to escalate on Thursday with votes in the legislature on the potential arrest of the main opposition leader -- who is on hunger strike -- and dismissal of the prime minister.

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, faces possible arrest over a range of allegations. Also, the Democratic Party, which holds a majority in the National Assembly, has vowed to oust Prime Minister Han Duck-soo for what it calls mismanagement of state affairs by the government of conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol.