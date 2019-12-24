South Korean prosecutors pressure Moon with next target

SEOUL -- As South Korean prosecutors sought an arrest warrant Monday for former Justice Minister Cho Kuk over abuse of authority, speculation is growing that Cho acted under pressure from someone in President Moon Jae-in's close circle and that this individual is the prosecution's next target.

Cho is alleged to have ordered the suspension of a bribery inquiry into Yoo Jae-soo, a former government official and a close associate of former President Roh Moo-hyun -- who himself was embroiled in a corruption scandal when he died by suicide in 2009.

Yoo was under surveillance by the president's office over suspicions of receiving kickbacks as the head of financial policy at the Financial Services Commission in 2017 when the inquiry was terminated for some reason. The prosecutors believe Cho, who was senior secretary in the president's office for civic affairs at the time, ordered the probe's end, and on that basis sought to arrest him. The Seoul Eastern District Court will decide Thursday on issuing an arrest warrant.

Yoo, who left the Finance Services Commission in March 2018 and got a job as vice mayor of Busan in July that year, was indicted on the bribery charges earlier this month.

While a bureaucrat in Roh's government, Yoo is said to have charmed the president, and the leader liked Yoo's remarks at meetings. Yoo was able to make connections with heavyweights of the country's current leadership, including Moon, who was then chief presidential secretary.

Given that Cho was not necessarily close to Yoo, speculation is mounting that someone senior to Cho instructed him to suspend Yoo's probe, and the attention now shifts to identifying this individual.

The prosecution's move to seek an arrest warrant for Cho will fuel an inquiry into a close aide to Moon, local daily Munhwa Ilbo reported Monday. The prosecution has questioned several individuals, including Baek Won-woo, Kim Kyung-soo and Yun Kun-young, according to the report.

These three form the backbone of the networks of both Roh and Moon. Baek was Roh's assistant when the former president was a National Assembly member and served in Moon's presidential office for civic affairs until recently. Kim was a campaign manager for Moon, who entered politics with a platform based on mentor Roh's policy. Yun served as Moon's secretary when he was a National Assembly member, and handles policy information management in the current government.

The president's office also faces suspicion of meddling in a regional election, allegedly ordering police to investigate misconduct by an aide to the then-mayor of Ulsan ahead of the June 2018 mayoral election. The conservative incumbent lost to a progressive candidate with close ties to Moon.

Baek is reported to have ordered the probe. But he has denied the allegation, saying that he merely provided information to the police.

The Moon government is staying on the sidelines of the prosecution's move against Cho. His arrest is up to the court, a spokesperson said Monday.

Meanwhile, the conservative opposition Liberty Korea Party calls for a further probe into the case, saying there are other people behind Cho.