Politics

Speculation grows for Kishida cabinet reshuffle in September

Japanese PM faces falling support on My Number trouble

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has faced major headwinds over registration errors uncovered in Japan's My Number system.   © Reuters
HIROYUKI AKIYAMA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Speculation has emerged that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will reshuffle the cabinet and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership as early as mid-September, potentially allowing him to call a snap election during a parliamentary session in the fall.

A September personnel reshuffle would roughly coincide with the end of the one-year tenure of senior LDP officials. Focus will be on the fate of those who are seen as Kishida's potential successors; LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, Digital Transformation Minister Taro Kono and minister in charge of economic security Sanae Takaichi.

