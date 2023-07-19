Speculation grows for Kishida cabinet reshuffle in September

TOKYO -- Speculation has emerged that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will reshuffle the cabinet and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership as early as mid-September, potentially allowing him to call a snap election during a parliamentary session in the fall.

A September personnel reshuffle would roughly coincide with the end of the one-year tenure of senior LDP officials. Focus will be on the fate of those who are seen as Kishida's potential successors; LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, Digital Transformation Minister Taro Kono and minister in charge of economic security Sanae Takaichi.