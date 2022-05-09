Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa tenders resignation as economy burns

COLOMBO -- Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday submitted his resignation, the veteran politician confirmed on his Twitter account.

The 76-year-old sent a letter informing his younger brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, of his intention to quit. "Effective immediately I have tendered my resignation as Prime Minister to the President," Mahinda tweeted.

A highly placed official in Mahinda's office told Nikkei Asia, "We have still not received any confirmation if the letter has been accepted." But soon after his resignation was announced, citizens in Colombo lit firecrackers to celebrate.

The prime minister's decision to step aside came as the country went into an islandwide curfew after pro-government supporters attacked peaceful protesters in the capital, and other violence. It marks a major twist for a once-popular politician who served as president from 2005 to 2015 and oversaw the defeat of the separatist Tamil Tiger rebels, which ended a nearly 30-year civil war. But amid a rapid downward economic spiral, demonstrators for weeks have been demanding the resignations of both Mahinda and Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

A crucial government meeting was scheduled to be held Monday evening following the prime minister's move. As per Sri Lanka's constitution, after the prime minister resigns, the cabinet of ministers will also be dissolved.

Police set about enforcing the curfew in the afternoon, after an eruption of serious violence. Government supporters had congregated at the prime minister's official residence in Colombo, urging him to stay on, before proceeding to two anti-Rajapaksa protest sites. There, they attacked demonstrators with clubs and destroyed camps that had been a staging ground for daily demonstrations over the past month.

The chaos intensified as university students went after pro-government supporters, damaging buses carrying them. Despite the curfew, several houses and offices of top government parliamentarians and ruling party politicians were set on fire by angry crowds.

Over 150 people reportedly sustained injuries in Monday's violence, while at least two -- including a parliamentarian from the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) front -- died by the evening.

On Twitter, the president and prime minister urged calm, while the army and a Special Task Force were deployed in parts of Colombo to bring the situation under control.

Frustrated citizens have been taking to the streets to hold the Rajapaksas to account for skyrocketing living costs, as well as shortages of essentials including fuel, food and lifesaving drugs, along with daily power cuts. Many critics have blamed the Rajapaksas' policies, including tax cuts, for the worst economic crisis since independence.

Prices of essentials have doubled over the past few weeks, while vehicle owners have to wait at least three to four hours for fuel as a foreign currency crunch squeezes supplies.

The finance minister last week announced that Sri Lanka had just $50 million in reserves.

Sri Lanka is currently in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout, but experts say that this will take at least several months to finalize.