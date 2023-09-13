ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Sri Lanka's Catholics 'can't accept' new Easter bombing inquiries

Critics question independence of probes examining alleged Rajapaksa links

Family members pay respects at the grave of a victim of the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, next to St. Sebastian's Church, one of the attacked churches, in Katuwapitiya, Sri Lanka, on April 21, 2021.   © Reuters
MUNZA MUSHTAQ, Contributing writer | Sri Lanka

COLOMBO -- The appointment of new committees to investigate Sri Lanka's deadly Easter Sunday bombings in 2019 has not satisfied the country's Catholic Church or families of the victims, who say the probes lack independence.

On April 21, 2019, bombs ripped through three churches and three luxury hotels, killing over 250 people, including 42 foreign nationals from 14 countries. Nine suicide bombers belonging to the local Islamist extremist group National Thowheed Jama'ath (NTJ), linked to Islamic State, were found to have carried out the attacks.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more