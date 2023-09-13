Sri Lanka's Catholics 'can't accept' new Easter bombing inquiries

COLOMBO -- The appointment of new committees to investigate Sri Lanka's deadly Easter Sunday bombings in 2019 has not satisfied the country's Catholic Church or families of the victims, who say the probes lack independence.

On April 21, 2019, bombs ripped through three churches and three luxury hotels, killing over 250 people, including 42 foreign nationals from 14 countries. Nine suicide bombers belonging to the local Islamist extremist group National Thowheed Jama'ath (NTJ), linked to Islamic State, were found to have carried out the attacks.