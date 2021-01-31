Suga's approval rating remains low at 43%: Nikkei poll

TOKYO -- Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet remains low as the government struggles to handle the country's COVID-19 situation.

The approval rating of Suga's cabinet was 43% in a weekend Nikkei/TV Tokyo opinion poll. While support was one percentage point higher than the previous poll in December, disapproval increased 2 points to 50% -- the second straight month it has exceeded approval.

Suga's rating has plummeted from 74% -- one of the highest in history -- when he took office in September last year.

The government declared a state of emergency this month in 11 prefectures including Tokyo, Aichi, and Osaka. But the new survey showed that 79% of respondents said it was called "too late," with 14% saying the timing was appropriate.

The current state of emergency is scheduled to end on Feb. 7. Some 45% of respondents said it should be extended in all areas where it is in effect, with the same proportion saying it should only go on longer in places seeing an increase in cases. In total, 90% agreed restrictions should be extended, while only 6% said it should be lifted in all areas.

Many people remain critical of the government's response to the coronavirus. Some 61% of respondents said they "do not appreciate" the government's measures to tackle COVID-19 -- the highest proportion since the same question was first asked in February. One-third said they "appreciate" the measures.

At 55%, lack of leadership was the top reason given for not supporting Suga's cabinet, up from 48% in the December poll. This is the first time since July 2011, when Naoto Kan of the Democratic Party of Japan was prime minister, that more than 50% cited this as the main reason for not supporting the government.

The poll was conducted by Nikkei Research by phone from Friday to Sunday via random-digit dialing. It received 1014 responses from people aged 18 and older, with a response rate of 46.8%.