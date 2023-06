TOKYO -- Sweden hopes to reach an agreement with Turkey to join NATO by early July, Minister of Defense Pal Jonson said on Tuesday.

"We hope we can become a full-fledged member of NATO by its Vilnius summit [on July 11 and 12]," Jonson told Nikkei Asia in an exclusive interview during his visit to Japan after attending the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, an annual forum that brings together top defense officials, diplomats and leaders.