ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Politics

Taipei mayor launches new party but is mum on presidential bid

Foxconn's Terry Gou a no-show at rally amid speculation of solo run for office

KENSAKU IHARA, Nikkei staff writer
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je launched a new party but did not say whether he will run for president of Taiwan.

TAIPEI -- Ko Wen-je, the mayor of Taiwan's capital city, held a rally here Tuesday to inaugurate a new party, vowing to "change the political culture" in the self-ruled island but prolonging the uncertainty over whether he will run in next January's presidential election.

Ko's Taiwan People's Party enters the island's two-party system dominated by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and the main opposition Kuomintang.

The Taipei mayor blamed Taiwan's economic and diplomatic troubles on the two parties' constant struggle for power. He said his new party is "not a political party" but would "pursue Taiwan's interests."

Ko has reportedly reached out to billionaire Terry Gou, the founder of iPhone assembler Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, to work with his new party. Gou, who appears to be weighing an independent run for the presidency after losing a bid for the Kuomintang nomination, did not attend Tuesday's rally.

Some observers see Ko's new party as a launchpad for his own presidential campaign. Ko has indicated that he will make his intentions known around early September.

A surgeon by profession who describes himself as a political novice, Ko seems to be angling for millennials and voters without ties to either major party.

His past comments appear to put him on the Beijing-leaning side of Taiwan's political spectrum. Ko, who has been mayor of the capital since 2014, did not mention the self-ruled island's relations with mainland China during Tuesday's rally.

If Ko declares a presidential bid, he would disrupt what is emerging as a faceoff between incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen of the Democratic Progressive Party and Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu of the Kuomintang.

Meanwhile, Gou, who sent a congratulatory flower wreath to the rally, is speculated to be weighing an independent run for the presidency after breaking with the Kuomintang.

While Ko and Gou have been said to be considering some sort of alliance, their individual ambitions for the presidency may stand in the way of a deal between the two men.

Ko said his new party would back candidates in January's legislative elections.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media