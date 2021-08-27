Taiwan and Japan ruling parties hold first ever security dialogue

TAIPEI -- The ruling parties of Taiwan and Japan will host their first ever regional security dialogue on Friday -- a meeting, already condemned by Beijing, that comes amid growing Chinese aggression in the region.

Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progress Party is sending Lo Chih-cheng and Tsai Shih-ying, members of the parliamentary foreign affairs and defense committees, respectively, and also key figures for the DPP in those fields. Japan will be represented by Masahisa Sato, a lawmaker in charge of foreign affairs for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and Taku Otsuka, who heads the party's panel on defense issues.

Taiwan's DPP is scheduled to host a brief news conference following the online meeting.

Sato told the Financial Times this week that deeper dialogue was needed because Taiwan's future would have "a serious impact" on Japan's security and economy. "That is how important we feel the situation in Taiwan is at the moment."

Japan, which does not formally recognize Taiwan, proposed that the talks would be better held in a semi-official capacity between the ruling parties rather than the administrations, a person with direct knowledge told Nikkei Asia.

The relationship between Tokyo and Taipei has blossomed in recent years. Japan has donated more than 3 million AstraZeneca vaccines to Taiwan over the past few months, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's biggest contract chipmaker, has plans to build its first semiconductor plant in Japan.

The dialogue comes as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris makes her first visit to Southeast Asia since President Joe Biden came to office. A British aircraft carrier held its first drill on Tuesday with the Japanese Self-Defense Forces off the south of Okinawa, close to Taiwan's shores.

Analysts say the Japan-Taiwan meeting and Harris's trip signal deepening collaboration of Washington, Tokyo and Taipei in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China's growing regional sway.

Ian Tsung-yen Chen, an assistant professor at National Sun Yat-sen University, said this is the first time for Japan and Taiwan to hold talks over "high politics," or issues involving national security, rather than the "low politics" of international trade, investment, or human rights.

"There's no simple coincidence in foreign affairs. The timing of the talks when Harris is visiting Southeast Asia indicates Washington's support over the talks between Tokyo and Taipei," Chen told Nikkei Asia. "We can view these events as part of the U.S.' efforts, as well as Japan's, to secure its interests in the Indo-Pacific [amid] the rise of China."

The professor said, however, it is a delicate matter for Japan to handle its warming relationship with Taiwan, given that Tokyo still has strong economic ties with Beijing. "The fact that this talk is conducted through lawmakers from both sides instead of government officials gives flexibility for Japan to not fully cross China's red lines."

Beijing has nonetheless attacked Japan's move to speak with Taiwan on security issues as a "mistake."

"We strongly object to the move and we demand the Japan side immediately correct such mistakes and retract inappropriate speeches and look back to history thoroughly," China's Taiwan Affairs Office Spokesman Ma Xiaoguang was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua News Agency. "The DPP's delusion to collude foreign forces to seek independence is destined to end in failure."

China, which views the democratic-ruled island a wayward province, has been regularly sending military aircraft into Taiwan's air defense identification zone as cross-strait ties deteriorate.

After a statement following a Group of Seven leaders meeting in June mentioned Taiwan's growing strategic importance for the first time, China sent 28 jets -- the highest ever daily number -- to airspace near southwestern Taiwan.

"Taiwan has become a most important focal arena in East Asia when major economies such as the U.S. and Japan are competing with China to grow their influence in the region," Pan Chao-min, professor of Department of Political Science at Tunghai University told Nikkei Asia.

"The fact that Japan's ruling party invites Taiwan for the first-ever such talks when the U.S. vice president is here in Asia is not a coincidence."

Pan said the "security dialogue" could have implications for potential future military collaboration.

"That's something Beijing could have zero tolerance for... When the U.S. and Japan continue to play the Taiwan card to counter Beijing's aggression in the region it somehow continues to push Taiwan to the very front line and also increases the possibility of conflict across the Taiwan Strait," Pan added.

"When U.S.-China relations continue to be tense, that will also increase the chances of miscalculations and misunderstandings. The Tsai administration needs to deal with this very carefully."