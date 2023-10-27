Foxconn's Gou caught up in U.S.-China tug of war over Taiwan election

TAIPEI -- The candidacy of Foxconn founder Terry Gou has become a focal point of the maneuvering between the U.S. and China over the upcoming Taiwan presidential election, as Washington seeks to encourage, and Beijing to prevent, a further split in the opposition.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office on Wednesday acknowledged a probe by tax authorities into major mainland bases of Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry, in the wake of Sunday's report by the Communist Party-affiliated Global Times.