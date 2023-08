TAIPEI -- Terry Gou, founder of iPhone assembler Foxconn, said on Monday he would make an independent bid for Taiwan's presidency, adding to an increasingly crowded field for the January 2024 ballot.

The 72-year-old tech billionaire's announcement makes him the fourth candidate for the position, pitted against Vice President Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, Taiwan People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je and New Taipei Hou Yu-ih of the China-friendly Kuomintang (KMT).