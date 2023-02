TAIPEI -- With Taiwan's presidential elections less than a year away, the battle lines between the two main parties are being drawn, with an increasingly belligerent China very much in evidence.

Presidential and legislative elections for Taiwan are due to take place in January 2024. President Tsai Ing-wen of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party has been in power since 2016, and will finish her second term next year. She is constitutionally barred from a third term.