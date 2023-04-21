ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Taiwan elections

Taiwan opposition frames election as choice of 'war or peace'

Beijing-leaning Kuomintang says only it can tamp down rising tensions with China

A Chinese fighter jet takes off from the Shandong aircraft carrier as Beijing staged war games around Taiwan in April.   © Xinhua/AP
THOMPSON CHAU, Contributing writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Taiwan's main opposition party is framing next year's presidential election as a stark choice between war or peace with China, accusing the government of ramping up hostilities with its giant neighbor.

Stung by defeats in the last two presidential polls, the Kuomintang (KMT) got a morale boost when it swept to victory in November's local elections. Now it is looking to topple President Tsai Ing-wen's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) with possible leadership candidates that include Terry Gou, founder of major Apple supplier Foxconn.

