Taiwan opposition struggles to join hands on presidential race

TAIPEI -- Taiwan's leading opposition party Kuomintang and the Taiwan People's Party on Monday discussed backing a shared candidate for the island's January presidential election but failed to reach an agreement.

Kuomintang Chairman Eric Chu and TPP counterpart Ko Wen-je met here in hopes of joining hands to better compete against the ruling Democratic Progressive Party. Opinion polling now places Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te -- the DPP candidate, who plans to continues the policies of outgoing term-limited President Tsai Ing-wen -- in the lead.