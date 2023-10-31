ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Taiwan elections

Taiwan opposition struggles to join hands on presidential race

Kuomintang and Taiwan People's Party fail to strike deal as ruling party candidate leads

Hou Yu-ih, the Kuomintang's presidential candidate, greets veterans in Kinmen in August 2023.
TSUKASA HADANO, Nikkei staff writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Taiwan's leading opposition party Kuomintang and the Taiwan People's Party on Monday discussed backing a shared candidate for the island's January presidential election but failed to reach an agreement.

Kuomintang Chairman Eric Chu and TPP counterpart Ko Wen-je met here in hopes of joining hands to better compete against the ruling Democratic Progressive Party. Opinion polling now places Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te -- the DPP candidate, who plans to continues the policies of outgoing term-limited President Tsai Ing-wen -- in the lead.

Read Next

Latest On Taiwan elections

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more